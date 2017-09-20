Remembering heroes with Pavilion Gardens run

Entries are now open for the third Buxton Poppy Run to raise funds for the Royal British Legion.

Organisers want as many people as possible to take part to remember heroes who have served in conflict.

Bob Nicol, secretary of the RBL Buxton branch, said: “A single poppy has the soul of a 1,000 heroes and the tears of a million loved ones.

“We should never forget the sacrifice made by service personnel and the run is a great way to bring people together of all ages and abilities and raise money.”

The event, sponsored by the Buxton branch of the Royal British Legion and Buxton Athletics Club, is for the annual Poppy Appeal.

It is now in its third year and has become an annual fixture for local fundraisers.

The five-kilometre course is three times around the central pathways of the Pavilion Gardens ,but younger runners can do one lap of the course.

Bob said: “I would love to see a great turnout for the run.

“We already have 12 members of the Lolloping Sloth Running Club - made up of ex-army caterers - coming and one is even coming all the way up from Cardiff for it.”

There are 100 spaces on the run and registration is £10 for adults and £5 for children aged nine to 12.

Bob said: “This is a big fundraiser for us and can raise a lot of money to help good causes.

“We just need to get people to sign up and register so we can make a difference to ex-servicemen who need it.”

The run on Saturday, October 21 starts at 11am but participants are asked to be there by 10.45am.

n To register for the run, search Buxton Royal British Legion Poppy Run on Facebook.