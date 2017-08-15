Released offender narrowly escaped going back in jail after breach

A motoring offender who failed to comply with his supervision requirements after he was released from prison has narrowly been spared from being put back behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 2 how Jody Meyrick, 44, of Buckland Court, Newbold, Chesterfield, was released from prison on licence in February after serving custody for an aggravated vehicle-taking offence but he failed to attend with a supervising officer in March.

Defence solicitor Bertie Mather said: “When he was first released he presented himself to the probation service but they were unable to assist him in obtaining accommodation and he was living on the streets for a long time and there was a breach of his licence.”

Mr Mather added Meyrick was subsequently held in custody again for five or six days before he was released without warning on March 8 and without any money he managed to get back to Chesterfield from Nottingham but he failed to meet with his supervising probation officer.

Meyrick felt he had been let down by the system, according to Mr Mather who argued the defendant has “soldiered on” and got himself clean of drugs and he is now living with his mother and he is complying with the probation service.

The defendant admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after his release from prison by failing to attend with a supervising probation officer on or after March 9.

District Judge Andrew Davison who had initially considered jailing Meyrick for 14 days stepped back from custody and chose to impose a four-week curfew, operating from 7pm to 7am daily, with an electronic tag.