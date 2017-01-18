Prisoner was harassed by ex after he was released from jail

A jilted woman has been warned she faces jail after she became so obsessed with a former prisoner that she bombarded him and his sister with phone calls and texts.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 11, how Yvonne Ollerenshaw, 53, of Sherwood Road, Buxton, had been in a relationship with a man who served three years behind bars but when he was released he split up with her.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “He went to prison for unrelated matters after which he came to her address and wanted to finish the relationship but she didn’t want to accept it was over.”

Mrs Haslam added that Ollerenshaw’s former partner and his sister began to receive many phone calls and texts.

Ollerenshaw pleaded guilty to harassment of her ex after making numerous calls and texts and she admitted harassing her ex’s sister by making calls, texts and Facebook messages between November 15 and November 27. She also admitted failing to surrender to custody in December after she stated she had been ill.

Mrs Haslam added that during the three years her ex was in prison the defendant wrote and when he came out he tried to break up but she became obsessed with him.

Defence solicitor Robert Sowter said the ex had been living with Ollerenshaw before he went to prison and he had also written and said he could not wait to be with her. However. Mr Sowter added that on his release he turned up with police at her address and packed his belongings and that was how the relationship ended.

Mr Sowter explained Ollerenshaw’s behaviour had been out of desperation not vindictiveness because she felt her ex had taken advantage.

Deputy District Judge Derek French sentenced Ollerenshaw, who suffers with depression, to six weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation. She was given an indefinite restraining order and must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Dep Dist Judge French warned the suspended sentence could be activated if she re-offends.