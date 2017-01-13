Paramedics feared drunken man would be hit by passing cars

A man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly at Creswell train station car park after an ambulance crew became concerned he might end up being hit by a car.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, January 3, how Christian Pashley, 35 of Wood Avenue, Creswell, had consumed a bottle of vodka and was rambling and abusive and was kicking out when police arrived at the station.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The ambulance service was called to Creswell train station and were trying to deal with a heavily intoxicated male but he was not allowing the ambulance service to help him and they were concerned he would be hit by a passing vehicle.

“When police arrived Pashley was drunk and he said he had had a bottle of vodka and his speech was slurred and he was rambling and abusive and kicking out so he was arrested.”

Pashley, who accepted the prosecution case against him, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place after the incident on December 14.

Magistrates fined Pashley £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.