PICTURES: Rare ‘hair ice’ spotted in Buxton

A walker has made a chilling discovery in the Buxton countryside...

Eagle-eyed Giles Bennett, from Stafford, took these super snaps of the mysterious-looking ‘hair ice’ while in Buxton Country Park.

He said: “I discovered some rare ‘hair ice’ growing on rotten wood in woodland just off the Grin Low Car Park area.

“It was only because I’d seen an article on the BBC’s website recently (about a similar discovery in the Scottish Highlands) that I recognised it for the rare spectacle that it was.

“Now it has come to Derbyshire, as evidenced in these pictures.”

‘Hair ice’ is an unusual type of frost which forms on dead wood. Its silky-haired shape is believed to be caused by a type of fungus.

