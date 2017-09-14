Mountain rescue team rescue walker with broken leg

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team was called at 3.50 p.m. on Tuesday September 13 by East Midlands Ambulance Service following a report of an injured walker in the middle reaches of Crowden Brook on the southern edge of Kinder Scout.

A 55 year old woman from Derby had been walking with her husband in the clough when a slip resulted a suspected fracture of of her right leg at the knee.

Eighteen team members who responded to the call quickly climbed Crowden Brook with the necessary equipment and found her close to the river.

A spokesman for the team said: “Following assessment and treatment the casualty was placed on a rescue stretcher for the carry back towards the roadside.

“The river was in spate following recent continuous rain and so the route back had to deviated from the usual footpath.

“The team were grateful for the co-operation of the farmer at Upper Booth for permitting the use of his private land.”

Following transfer to the waiting ambulance the lady was taken to Sheffield General Hospital for further treatment.