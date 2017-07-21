Motorist gets a 20 month ban after failing to complete drink-drive test

A motorist who is fighting difficulties with alcohol has been banned from driving after she failed to complete a drink-drive test.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Thursday, July 21, how Denise Fraser-Urquhart, 47, had turned up to collect a pet dog at Calagran Qurantine Kennels, at Deepsick Lane, Arkwright, when damage was spotted to her vehicle and she smelled of alcohol.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “She had travelled to the kennels to collect her pet and when she arrived there was damage to a tyre of her vehicle and a worker smelled alcohol on her breath.”

Mrs Allsop added that Fraser-Urquhart was reported as being upset and as being unsteady in the kennels’ reception area.

Police attended and a road-side breath test initially registered 143microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the limit is 35microgrammes.

But Mrs Allsop added that police attempted to further test Fraser-Urquhart on an intoxilyser machine but she failed to provide a breath specimen.

Fraser-Urquhart, of Millmount Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis after the incident on July 5.

She told the court: “All I can say is that I was scared and frightened and police reached in and said there was an RTA. I had no idea what they were talking about. However, the facts are as they are.

“July 5 is a day that will be with me forever. I am ashamed and humiliated and have brought shame on myself and my family and friends.”

She added: “I apologise profusely.”

Fraser-Urquhart, who has no previous convictions, explained the last three-and-a-half years have been “tumultuous” after the distressing breakdown of a relationship with her husband and with the death of her father and with her being left as the sole-carer for her poorly mother.

The probation service stated Fraser-Urquhart accepts she had been drinking heavily the day before the incident and she recognises she has a problem with alcohol.

Magistrates sentenced Fraser-Urquhart to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an Alcohol Treatment Requirement.

She was disqualified from driving for 20 months and she was ordered to pay £85 costs, an £85 victim surcharge and a £100 fine.