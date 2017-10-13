Major Derbyshire road set to be closed for repairs

A 12-mile section of a major Derbyshire road is to be closed for a week for improvement works.

The A57 Snake Pass will be shut during the day and overnight between Monday October 23 and Friday October 27 while the road is resurfaced.

The closure will be in force from the junction of Hurst Road and the A57 Sheffield Road, Glossop, to the junction of the A6013 with the A57, in Bamford.

Coun Simon Spencer, Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “This is essential repair work necessary to make the road safe and reliable for all road users.

“We appreciate that roadworks may cause disruption to motorists but while the road is closed we will also be taking the opportunity to carry out other highway improvements such as tree cutting and verge clearance.”

A signposted diversion will be in place. The alternative route is via the A6013, A6187, B6049, A623, A6, A6015, A624, A57 and vice versa.