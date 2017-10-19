LOOK INSIDE: Amazing £2.5 million Derbyshire home with riding school and stables

A magnificent Grade II* listed detached home in Derbyshire with ten bedrooms and its own indoor riding school and stables is on the market for £2.5 million.

Stubbing Court in Wingerworth also boasts 42 acres of parkland, paddocks and orchard, as well as its own dressage arena.

Stubbing Court in Wingerworth is on the market for 2.5 million.

The Georgian country house has five bathrooms, two kitchens and a serving kitchen as well as a self-contained one bedroom cottage and range of stone outbuildings.

For more information contact Sally Botham Estate Agents in Matlock or see here.