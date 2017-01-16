Hunt to find stranger who saved High Peak grandad’s life

‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart because your actions saved my husband’s life.’

David Mellor had a heart attack while driving last week but the actions of one kind-hearted quick-thinking Good Samaritan means he is still alive.

The 73-year-old was slumped behind the wheel on Tuesday morning, January 10 on Long Hill when he was spotted by a woman with children who called an ambulance.

His wife Dilys said: “He had a silent heart attack and both the ambulance staff and consultant said if it wasn’t for that stranger stopping and getting medical help he wouldn’t be with us now.

“We have been married 50 years but I’m not ready to lose him just yet.” The father-of-three and grandad-of-four from Sherwood Road, Buxton, managed to pull his car over to the side of the road before the heart attack took hold.

By the time the paramedics turned up he was fitting and unconscious after his heart rate dropped to 35 beats per minute.

Dilys, 70, said: “A policeman knocked on my door and when he told me and my knees almost gave way.

“David is so fit and healthy that it was a real shock.

“The children have been hit hard by the news but he is still with us and that’s what matters.”

He was taken to Stepping Hill Hospital and had a pacemaker fitted and has been transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital for an angiogram, which is a heart x-ray, and may need to have a stent fitted.

Dilys said: “This could have been much worse, this story may not have had a happy ending but it does.

“To the person who stopped because you knew something wasn’t right, thank you from the bottom of my heart because your actions saved my husband’s life. Also a massive thank you to the paramedics who worked wonders and even came and shook David’s hand in the hospital - you both are true gentlemen.”

Now Dilys wants to try and find the caring passer-by.

She added: “I was told it a woman with children who rang for an ambulance at around 8.40am but other than that we don’t know who she is and I just want to give her a big hug and say thank you.

“If she hadn’t have called an ambulance I could have lost him.”

•If you know the Good Samaritan please email lucy.ball@jpress.co.uk to be put in contact with the family.