Fell runner and her dog rescued after surviving freezing temperatures

A 49-year-old fell runner and her dog were rescued on Sunday night after becoming lost on Kinder Scout in freezing temperatures.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were called to Edale and used smart phone application SARLOC to find where she was located as intial details were sparse and the woman’s phone was low on battery.

Two fell runners found the woman near to Edale Rocks and escorted the woman down Jacobs Ladder, meeting Buxton mountain team members.

The woman - who was cold but unhurt - was transported to Edale Village to collect her car. No medical intervention was required.

Neil Carruthers, leader of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team, said: “This lady set off from Edale this morning, intending to cross Kinder and return via Jacob’s Ladder.

“She became disorientated in the mist and darkness.

“When we were called freezing conditions were widespread on Kinder Scout with the southern edge path particularly icy.

“This lady was dressed for fell running and did have her waterproofs with her luckily. She also had her pet springer spaniel dog, and when sheltering from the conditions, put on her waterproofs and put the dog inside so that both would benefit from the additional body warmth, unconventional but it worked.”