Drunken foul-mouthed man is ordered to pay £105

A drunken son who caused a disturbance when he was swearing and banging on the windows of his father’s home has been ordered to pay £105.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, January 3, how Mark Elson, 29, of Manor Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield, had been causing difficulties because he had been homeless at the time and wanted somewhere to stay overnight.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police were called and Elson was drunk and banging on the windows of his parents’ address.

“He was demanding to get into the address and was swearing and he was unsteady on his feet and his family refused to let him in.”

Elson pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place after the incident on December 12, 2016.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Elson had been of no fixed abode and he was cold and had had a drink and he went to his father’s home to see if he could stay the night.

Mr Lau added: “Things have changed and he’s now got an address and he will not have to commit these kind of offences again.”

Magistrates sentenced Elson to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned that if he commits another offence in the next year he will be dealt with for the new crime as well as being re-sentenced for the drunk and disorderly offence.

Elson was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.