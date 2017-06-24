Devoted Derbyshire couple died side-by-side in suicide pact

A loving couple who always wanted to be together died next to each other in a suicide pact.

Richard Horne and Jean Wright-Horne tragically took their own lives in their home on Castle Drive, Bakewell, just days after Christmas last year.

An inquest heard Mr Horne, 68, and Mrs Wright-Horne, 73, both suffered from 'severe poor health'.

They passed away after inhaling carbon monoxide fumes.

Chesterfield coroners' court was told on Friday the pair died side-by-side on December 29.

Coroner Peter Nieto said: "The inquest heard evidence that both had made clear decisions to take their own lives in this way in the context of both suffering severe poor health, Mr Horne nearing the end stage of a terminal illness and neither wishing to live without each other's company."

He recorded conclusions of suicide.

Mr Horne was an engineer and Mrs Wright-Horne was a retired shop assistant.

► Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them via jo@samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.