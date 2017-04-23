Derbyshire joins in with St George’s Day celebrations

Derbyshire will be joining celebrations of national pride today, Sunday, April 23, to mark St George’s Day.

The patron saint of England will be honoured at various events including an on-going weekend of celebrations at Bolsover Castle which started yesterday, Saturday, and continues today, Sunday.

The Cross of St George.

Bolsover Castle has been hosting a legendary showdown between St George and the Dragon - which the patron saint is said to have slain - and there has been medieval music and youngsters have been taking part in a battle drill.

The English Heritage site opens its doors at 10.30am and events and activities will be running all day until 5pm.

Tickets cost £11.80 for adults and £7.10 for children aged five to 15.

There are also concessionary prices of £10.60 and a family ticket for £30.70

English Heritage members can get free entry.