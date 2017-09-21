Derbyshire County Council's deputy leader back at work after suffering massive heart attack

Derbyshire County Council's deputy leader has returned to work after suffering a massive heart attack.

Councillor Simon Spencer, who collapsed in his office following a cardiac arrest at County Hall in Matlock last month, praised quick-thinking staff who rushed to his aid to perform CPR and restart his heart using a defibrillator.

And he confirmed £15,000 had been set aside from county council funds to buy 10 more of the life-saving units for other buildings owned by the authority across Derbyshire.

Coun Spencer said: "Without the defibrillator and quick reactions of staff, I wouldn't be here today.

"I cannot thank them enough for what they did but I can make sure that defibrillators are available in more council buildings with staff trained to use them.

"This vital kit really does mean the difference between life and death.

"The county council has helped pay for defibrillators in several communities over the years and now, as one of Derbyshire’s largest employers, we're investing more money to help keep our staff safe."

Plans will now be drawn-up to establish where the defibrillators will be placed.

As well as being deputy leader, Conservative Coun Spencer represents the Dovedale division on the county council.

This ward covers Ashbourne north, Compton, Elton, Monyash, Taddington, Tideswell and Youlgreave.