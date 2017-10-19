Deadline looming for Derbyshire school admissions

Parents have until the stroke of midnight on Halloween to apply for their child’s secondary school place for next year.

Parents of year six primary school children who were born between September 1 2006 and August 31 2007 must apply by midnight on Tuesday, October 31.

Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for young people Councillor Alex Dale said: “The deadline to apply for next year’s secondary places is fast approaching so we’re urging parents to get their applications in as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“If you don’t apply, you are less likely to get the place you want for your child. It’s really quick and easy to do it online and we’re here to support you throughout the application process.”

Applying online is the easiest method and can be done in the school admissions section of the county council’s website at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions

Online applications also allow parents to make changes to their application at any point up to the closing date. Anyone who applies online will receive an email to confirm their application has been received and another email on ‘national offer day’ – March 1 2018 – stating the outcome of their application.

Parents who do not have access to the internet can telephone Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190 between 8am and 8pm on weekdays and 9.30am and 4pm on Saturdays. When completing the application form parents will be asked to list, in order of preference, the three schools they would most like their child to go to. They will be advised to include their normal area school as one of the preferences.

Parents can still choose to complete a paper form, which they can get by emailing admissions.transport@derbyshire.gov.uk or calling 01629 537499.