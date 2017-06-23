Important safety message from Derbyshire police

Police are reminding people of the dangers of swimming in lakes, reservoirs, rivers and canals after numerous reports across Derbyshire following the recent warm weather.

There have been numerous reports from across the county where youngsters have gone into open water since last weekend, with the most recent taking place just last night (Thursday, June 22).

Incidents have been reported in Chesterfield, Wirksworth, Whitwell, Tintwistle, Milton and Swarkstone.

Officers in the areas affected have been responding to reports, carrying out patrols, advising swimmers and raising awareness of the dangers.

Superintendent Michelle Shooter, who is the lead for operational policing in Chesterfield, Derbyshire Dales, North East Derbyshire, Amber Valley and the High Peak said: “We are urging people not to go in the water to cool down if the weather is hot, as they could endanger their own lives and the lives of others if they get into difficulty and need someone to help.

“Open water such as lakes, reservoirs and other sites like disused, water-filled quarries can be extremely dangerous even for experienced swimmers.”

Supt. Shooter added: “While it might be tempting please remember that there are hidden dangers such as strong currents, sudden drops, steep sides, and things under the water that you might not see from the surface.

“It isn’t worth the huge risk so please stay safe and out of the water.”

United Utilities, a water company which manages recreation sites in parts of the Peak District, has recently updated a campaign around reservoir safety. You can find more information on the ‘About Us’ pages of their website: