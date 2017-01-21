COLUMN: Thank you for your support says DLRAA manager

Over the past 12 months our two local air ambulances have flown a total of 1,826 missions, each costing an average of £1,700 – tally funded by public donations with no contribution from the government. It wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of Derbyshire people, who have helped fund the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA).

And this is the perfect time to thank you for your support. Without our local volunteers, fundraisers and supporters, we wouldn’t be able to carry out the charity’s vital work saving lives across the region.

Of the incidents attended by our two helicopters in 2016, 42 per cent were road traffic collisions, 24 per cent medical emergencies, ten per cent falls, ten per sent sporting injuries, three per cent industrial and 11 per cent other categories.

The night car service we operate also attended another 1,250 incidents. Rolling this service out across our local regions in 2016 means that our critical care team provides lifesaving care around the clock. This is a great stride forward for emergency healthcare in our local area – it’s not how our teams get to an incident that matters, but that they get there.

These are impressive numbers and it is important to remember that behind every mission statistic there is a patient with their own story to tell. A mother, father, brother, sister, son or daughter who might not be here today is it wasn’t for the dedication and commitment of our supporters.

If you want to do something that makes a difference visit wndlrairambulance.org.uk for exciting fundraising challenges you can sign up for.