Coldplay’s Chris Martin sends Peak District band special invite to perform at UK gig

A Peak District brass band has accepted a personal invitation from musician Chris Martin to play in front of thousands of people at the final gig of Coldplay’s UK tour.

Cressbrook Band performed Viva La Vida at their annual gala last month and a video of the performance ended up being viewed by Coldplay’s front man, who requested they perform together on stage in Cardiff next week.

Helen Thurlby, Cressbrook’s musical director and conductor, said: “I couldn’t believe it when we found out. It was really hot and I couldn’t sleep, so I was checking my phone and saw an email from Chris Martin.”

The invitation asked the band to perform the track with Coldplay at the final UK gig of their world tour, A Head Full of Dreams, at the Principality Stadium Cardiff on July 12.

However, due to being unable to find time to rehearse with the band, the decision was made that Cressbrook - whose members have all been given VIP tickets - will play six Coldplay songs in the entrance of the stadium as 74,000 people filter past.

Helen said: “It still is amazing that Coldplay has even seen our little video, but the fact they wanted to perform with us is so surreal.

“This will be the biggest crowd we have ever played for and everyone is so excited. I really hope our band can get to meet their band afterwards.”