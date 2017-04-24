Search

Cameras head out to these Derbyshire routes to catch speeding drivers

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, May 7.

A6096 Ladywood Roadd, Kirk Hallam

A6005 Derby Road, Long Eaton

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

A6007 Shipley

A511 Swadlincote

A61 Derby Roadd, Chesterfield

A617 Chesterfield

A6 Darley Dale

A6005 Derby Road, Spondon

A623 Wardlow to Baslow

A609 West Hallam

A6 Furness Vale

A5111 Warwick Avenue

A5111 Raynesway

A5004 Long Hill

A57 Snake Pass

A6135 Renishaw

A619 Bakewell to Eastmoor

A632 Chesterfield to Matlock

A621 Baslow to Owler Bar