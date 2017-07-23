Cameras head out to 28 Derbyshire routes to catch speeding drivers

Mobile speed cameras will be in operation on the following Derbyshire roads between Monday, July 24, and Wednesday, August 16.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A5111 Raynesway
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
A6 Darley Dale
A511 Swadlincote
A61 Chesterfield
A617 Chesterfield
B6540 Long Eaton
Milton Road, Repton
Kenilworth Avenue, Derby
Moor Lane, Dale Abbey
Swarkestone Bridge
Wragley Way, Sinfin
Arleston Lane, Sinfin
A5004 Buxton to Fernilee
A57 Snake Pass
A515 Buxton to Newhaven
A623 Peak Forest
A6 Ambergate to Bakewell
A6 Bakewell to Buxton
Dale Road, Darley Dale
Eversleigh Rise, Darley Dale
Cromford Road, Wirksworth
Bowns Hill, Crich
Leashaw, Holloway
Derby Road, Wirksworth
Lea Main Road, Lea
Steeple Grange, Wirksworth
