Buxton leaders plan for future of the Crescent

Civic leaders and organisations from across Buxton have been developing a strategy to ensure the success of the Crescent development.

Key local stakeholders and groups have been meeting every other month for more than a year to offer advice and support for the Crescent and Pump Room development.

The group are helping to develop ideas and plans related to the Pump Room, experience, events programme, Friends of the Crescent, volunteer programme and oral history project.

James Berresford, chairman of the Buxton Crescent and Thermal Spa Heritage Trust, said: “The stakeholder group is a forum that allows the evolving visitor attraction aspect of the Crescent Development to take account of local interests.

“It is vital that whatever shape the attraction takes, it complements the activities of other local attractions.”

High Peak Borough Councillor Tony Kemp added: “The regeneration of this iconic building comes from the heart of the Buxton community but it is also our ambition for it to be a catalyst bringing a step-change in the growth of tourism and other economic benefits across the whole of the High Peak and Derbyshire.

“The active involvement of local people and organisations will be crucial to our success in ensuring the Crescent fulfils its potential.”

As well as the Trust and council, the group includes the Heritage Lottery Fund, the University of Derby, Chatsworth, Buxton Museum, the Opera House, Poole’s Cavern, the Civic Association, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton Town Team, Vision Buxton, Buxton Festival, Discover Buxton Tours, Marketing Peak District and the Buxton and District U3A.

For more details, visit www.buxtoncrescent.com.