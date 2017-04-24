Buxton councillor rules out standing in 2017 general election

A Buxton councillor has ruled herself out of the running for selection as the Labour parliamentary candidate for High Peak in June's general election.

Caitlin Bisknell, who was unsuccessful in her challenge against Conservative Andrew Bingham in both the 2010 and 2015 elections, has confirmed she will not be standing for a third time.

In a statement, she said: "After much consideration I have decided not to seek re-selection as Labour's parliamentary candidate for High Peak.

"I wish my successor whoever she / he may be success in their campaign. I will of course continue to work hard for Labour victories in the county council elections on May 4 and the General Election on June 8."

Fiona Sloman, Chairman of High Peak Labour Party, said the deadline for candidates wishing to put their names forward had closed at lunchtime yesterday (Sunday).

"The decision now rests with the National Executive - with input from the East Midlands regional board - and we will probably know by Thursday this week at the latest who our candidate will be," she added.