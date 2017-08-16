Boyband star announced as president of Chatsworth Country Fair

A former boyband star turned award-winning farmer has been announced as the president for this year's Chatsworth Country Fair.

JB Gill, 30, rose to fame as a member of one of the UK’s biggest boybands – JLS. They dominated the charts for five years, boasting five number-one singles, over 10 million record sales worldwide and a multitude of awards.

Four years ago, JB set up a farm in the Kent countryside, where he lives with his wife, Chloe, and two-year-old son, Ace. Their smallholding successfully produces award-winning, KellyBronze turkeys and free-range Tamworth pork.

Now an established member of the farming community, JB has used his success within the entertainment industry to highlight his passion to educate children about the origins of their food and he is the lead presenter on CBeebies’ BAFTA-nominated television series, ‘Down On The Farm’ created for children aged 0–6 years, teaching them about life on a farm and outdoors. He also works closely with The Prince’s Countryside Fund, which seeks to celebrate and promote the value of family farms, rural affairs and the countryside to British society.

JB said: “I'm absolutely delighted to be named as president of the Chatsworth Country Fair 2017. The countryside is such an important part of our British society and I'm excited to represent, support and meet the many contributors and guests the fair will welcome over the weekend.

“I've always heard of the incredible beauty of Chatsworth Park and I was able to witness this incredible place whilst filming recently with BBC Songs Of Praise. Needless to say, I am overjoyed to have been asked to be Country Fair President 2017, joining the esteemed list of past presidents, who have all shared the same admiration that I have for this stunning countryside venue. My family and I are also looking forward to exploring the fair and getting stuck into everything it has to offer. It's going to be an exciting weekend!”

He will be out and about exploring the country fair throughout the opening day (Friday 1 September).

The event runs from September 1 to 3 and as well as the thrilling line-up of Grand Ring entertainment, running from 10.45am to 6.30pm each day, the Chatsworth Country Fair also offers lots of shopping, fun and games for all the family, animal antics and much more. Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome, and there’s even the chance to enter the family pooch into a dog show!

The three-day celebration of the countryside set in the beautiful Chatsworth parkland is offering a feast of family entertainment, from the whirlwind that is Dzhigitovka! - The Way of the Cossack Warrior, to what is set to be one of the last displays by the army’s world famous motorcycle display team The White Helmets.

Around the showground

Armed Forces Display • Hot Air Balloons • Commercial Vehicles • CJ's Birds of Prey • Arraslea Shires • Leather work • Willow Work • Hurdle Maker • Dog Agility • Gundog Test • Highland Dancing • Horse Driving • Manifold Valley Bygones • Military Vehicle Trust • Pipe Bands • Sheepdog Trials • Stickmakers • Threshing Machine • Vintage Cars • Dry Stone Walling

Have-a-go

• Clay Pigeons • .22 Rifles • Air Field Target • Air Rifles • Archery • Catapults • Crossbows • Family Fun Dog Show • Ferrets • Fly Casting • Gundog Pick-Up • Gundog Scurry • Laser Sporting Shoot • Lurcher Events • Muzzle Loaders • RAFAT Simulator • Regency Rifles • The 'A' Squadron "Battle Range" • Target Golf •

Especially for children

Banana Brain Fun Shows • Pony Rides • Bouncy Castle • Vintage Fairground • Wow Water - Zorb balls • Exotic Animal Encounters • Bumper Boats • Highline Adventure - Climbing Wall and Spider Mountain • Low Ropes • Target Golf

Tickets for Chatsworth Country Fair are £25 for adults per day and free for children under 14 years old. Fantastic discounts are available for tickets purchased in advance online.

For more information, see the website.