The mystery that surrounds space, our solar system and the world beyond our atmosphere has fascinated generation after generation.

Normally we can only explore the world among the stars in books or via the internet.

But at the National Space Centre in Leicester it is brought to life through a series of wonderful exhibits.

As you approach the centre you can see the incredible rocket tower.

Standing 42 metres high, the iconic landmark, clad from the outside in its ‘pillows’, is home to the Blue Streak and Thor Able rockets, as well as the Gagarin Experience, Apollo Lunar Lander and real moon rock.......and at the base its engines can be ignited inside the centre’s cafe.

As part of the Into Space section of the centre you come face to face with space suits, astronauts and you can even walk through a mock up of the Columbus module from the International Space Station.

Here you can discover answers to many of the favourite questions about space — and it is perfectly pitched, no matter what your age.

My favourite area of the centre is Tranquility Base which also houses an incredible simulator which pitches you as a space-traveling trainee.

You become a member of the All Earth Space Agency, and journey to Jupiter’s icy moon Europa.

You can also continue your training as part of a series of interactive tests.

The Space Oddities area houses hidden treasures from the collection.

Another area is devoted to The Planets with the chance to make solar system stops — and even drive a rover on Mars or see Venus in 3D.

With each ticket you also get the chance to see a wonderful, award-winning show in the spectacular Sir Patrick Moore Planetarium cast onto the ceiling in 360 degrees.

During our visit we saw We Are Stars, narrated by Andy Serkis and wow, you won’t be disappointed.

Overall the space centre is a wonderful experience for the family and a must visit.

Tickets cost £14 for adults, £11 for five-to-16-year-olds, concessions, senior citizens and NUS card holders. Under-fives get in for free. What’s more, UK taxpayers who gift aid get upgraded to a 12-month annual pass. Don’t delay, set co-rodinates for the centre today.

For more visit www.spacecentre.co.uk