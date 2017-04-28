Search

FOOD REVIEW: The Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone

When you arrive at the Packhorse Inn, two signs greet you. One reads ‘Kids, dogs and muddy boots welcome’ and the other ‘shut the bloody door’.

Now, I’ll come to the latter later but the first pretty much sums up this place.