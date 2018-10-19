Your guide to Hallowe’en tricks and treats ready to wow visitors to Chatsworth

A host of horrors from the Chatsworth vaults have been unearthed for this Halloween with lots of evil entertainment lurking around every corner of the house, garden and farmyard this half-term.

Visitors to the Derbyshire estate can explore an array of terrible treats and devilish delights, with most activities included in admission to the house, garden and farmyard. From reptile handling and creepy crafts to the chance to be transformed into a witch, zombie or ghoul with the free face painting on offer, ‘Half-term Halloween Hoot’ is fun for all the family.

The Fright Flight is ready to take off at Chatsworth

The popular fright flight leaves the farmyard and enters the deep, dark woods, home to spooky witches. Little monsters can get up close with reptilian creatures from the animal kingdom and make a creepy craft in the barn.

There’s plenty happening this half term in the house and garden too. Follow the creepy collections trail, hunt for hidden pumpkins and scary scarecrows, dare to enter the abandoned tunnel and listen to spine-tingling storytelling in the garden.

Also available for families this half term is a specially designed Chatsworth Outdoors: Grounds for Sculpture family tour offering a fun and child-friendly way to explore wonderful sculpture located in every nook and cranny in the garden.

Opening times for Chatsworth are as follows:

House — 11am to 5pm (last entry 4pm. From November 5-9 November, the house will close at 4pm with last entry at 3pm).

Garden — 11am to 5.30pm (last entry 4.30pm)

Farmyard and playground — 10.30am–5.30pm (last entry 4.30pm)

Eating options at Chatsworth include:

The Carriage House restaurant, the Cavendish Restaurant, The Flying Childers restaurant, the Estate Farm shop cafe and the Farmyard Cafe.

Visit www.chatsworth.org for more information on dates, events and prices CLICK HERE