Your chance to be in Surreal Panther’s new video

Tribute band Surreal Panther are drumming up support for a video shoot this week.

A homage to LA rock giants Steel Panther, the group will perform at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on Friday, January 19.

The gig will be filmed and be part of the video for Eyes of a Panther which will be released this spring.

If you couldn’t get tickets to see the real deal, being on the tribute video could be just as good!

Surreal Panther played all over the UK and did a mini tour in Greece last year.

Tickets are £8 (£10 on the door) and are available from www.realtimelive.co.uk