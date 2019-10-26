Wishbone Ash celebrate 50th anniversary with extended show in Derbyshire

Legendary band Wishbone Ash will play in Derby to celebrate their 50th anniversary of continual touring and recording.

They will play an extended show at The Flowerpot on October 31, taking the audience on a journey through the band’s illustrious history.

Famed for their driving twin guitar-fuelled sound and still led by iconic guitarist Andy Powell, Wishbone Ash have sold millions of albums.

Their sound has become familiar around the world through classics such as The King Will Come, Throw Down The Sword and Blowin’ Free.

Join in the celebrations and become a part of rock history as they mark this incredible anniversary back on home soil in the United Kingdom.

Tickets cost £22, available from the venue or go to www.rawpromo.co.uk.

