Weird, wonderful and wacky characters in The Addams Family - Musical in Derbyshire

A strange, kooky bunch of relatives will be arriving in New Mills, courtesy of The Addams Family.

Weird, witty, wonderful and wacky goings-on will unfold at the town’s Art Theatre in a show populated with colourful characters.

The Addams Family - Musical action opens with a grown-up Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who has a shocking secret that only her dad, Gomez, knows. She’s fallen in love with a sweet, young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark, will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Grandma, Pugsley and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship- with a twist!

The show features a live orchestra.

Performances will run from Wednesday, November 14 to Saturday, November 17 at 7.15pm and Saturday, Novembeer 17, at 2.15pm.

Book online click hereor here, call 07597 642673 or email: nmaods@outlook.com