WANTED: Young dancers for Derbyshire pantomime

Talented young dancers are invited to sign up to take part in juvenile chorus auditions for Dick Whittington at Buxton Opera House.

The auditions take place on June 9 and are open to youngsters aged between nine and 15 years.

Anyone from the Midlands region is invited to audition. Applicants from Chesterfield, Leek, New Mills, Macclesfield, Manchester and Stockport have previously appeared at the town’s stunning Grade II listed theatre, alongside local dancers from Buxton and the nearby villages.

Dick Whittington stars James Holmes from the popular BBC comedy Miranda and Gabrielle Green (Katrina from CBBC’s drama series Wolfblood).

Choreographer Lily Howkins will return for a second year, holding weekend sessions in October and November before intensive rehearsals begin on November 17. Two teams of ten children will then share performances between December 8 and 30.

Lily Howkins has created dance numbers for West End shows and music videos and she has also choreographed three pantomimes at London’s Greenwich Theatre. She will be looking for 20 juvenile dancers with strong technical ability. Those selected will need permission to take some days off school.

All dancers must be over 4ft 8ins (1.422m) in height and aged between 9 and 15 (regrettably children who reach the age of 16 on or before Decmeber 30 2018 will not be eligible.

Applicants can download a registration form from https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/learning-participation/juvenile-chorus-buxton-opera-house-pantomime or telephone the Learning and Participation Officer Lucy Jones on 01298 72050. Parents should email info@scenethreecreative.co.uk if they have any questions about the audition process. The closing date for applications is Monday, June 4.

Auditions for Dick Whittington are on Saturday, June 9, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm (dependent on age range). Call 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk