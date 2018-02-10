Villagers take trolls to task - no kidding!

The tranquil fjords of Norway are shattered when a group of trolls wreak havoc among the goat population in Bradwell Players’ upcoming pantomime.

3 Billy Goats Gruff follows the fortunes of villagers who ask their Emperor for help with the terrifying and tyrannical beasts only to told to build a great wall to keep all the baddies out.

How can the hapless villagers and the lonely goatherds find a happy ending? Maybe the trolls themselves have the answer...

Performances take place at Bradwell Memorial Hall from February 21 to 24 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets £6 and £5 are available from Bradwell Village Shop and Post Office.