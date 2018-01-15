VIDEO: Spamalot gallops towards Derbyshire

Variety is the spice of life for actor Johnathan Tweedie.

He played the baddie Maleficent in Buxton Opera House’s panto Sleeping Beauty over the festive season.

This week he’s back to play in a violent man who is prone to being impatient and occasionally hit people over the head with a shovel.

Johnathan is cast as Sir Lancelot in Spamalot, a riotous comedy based on the hit 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Misfit knights, dancing nuns and killer rabbits pop up in a tale of King Arthur setting out to find the illusive Holy Grail with uproariouis consequences.

Spamalot was the winner of the 2005 Tony Award for Best New Musical, while it enjoyed a victorious West End run. This hilarious show is written by Python legend Eric Idle, who has been entertaining the British public for more than 50 years. The funny man wrote the score alongside John DuPrez, famous for his work on Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life amongst a host of other big-name scores.

Spamalot is in Buxton from Monday, January 16, to Saturday, january 20. Performances start at 7.30pm and there are matinees on Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced at £24-£35. Discounts are available. To buy tickets call o1298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk