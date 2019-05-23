TV star Mary Portas will tell Buxton audience about transforming Harvey Nichols store

Retail guru and TV star Mary Portas will be sharing her life and career when she gives a talk in Buxton this week.

Mary, who is renowned throughout the nation as Mary, Qyeen of Shops, will be in conversation at the Pavilion Arts Centre, on Friday, May 24.

Her high street savvy has established Mary as an expert on British retail. Making a name for herself at Harvey Nichols, she transformed the department store into one of London's top fashion destinations.

In her new Work Like A Woman tour, she will discuss her life, her career, and her new book. Drawing on decades of business experience, it’s packed with top tips, honest advice and lively tales from a woman on a mission to make the world of work a better place, for everyone.

Don’t miss this chance to hear Mary’s advice on how to be happier, more productive and more collaborative, whoever you are and wherever you work.

Each ticket includes a paperback copy of Work Like A Woman. Mary will also be signing books after the event.

Details: Tickets £22.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

