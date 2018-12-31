TV show Benidorm hits the road to Sheffield and Nottingham - here’s how to get tickets

Ring out the dreary winter weather and ring in a sun-soaked break.

The hit TV show Benidorm about holidaymakers in Spain is setting out on its first live tour in 2019 with dates in Sheffield and Nottingham.

Scriptwriter Derren Litten has penned a new set of Alicante escapades for the much-loved cast members, including Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Sherrie Hewson (Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam) and Tony Maudsley (Kenneth). Derren said: “I’ve loved ten years of writing my TV show Benidorm but despite a successful writing career I’m first and foremost a performer so have always been secretly frustrated I couldn’t hear the audience’s laughter.”

Benidorm Live! wil be staged at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from January 21 to 26 and at Nottingham Theatre Royal from March 25 to 30.

