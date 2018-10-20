TV’s Coast presenter Neil Oliver tours to Derbyshire

Neil Oliver, presenter of the TV series Coast, will share his love of Great Britain when he visits Derbyshire on his first UK theatre tour.

The archaeologist, historian and author will be telling audiences why they need to cherish and celebrate our wonderful country.

His tour, entitled The Story of the British Isles in 100 Places, calls at Derby Theatre on November 2 and Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on November 3.

Audiences will get the opportunity to share Neil’s enthusiasm and unique perspective of British history.

Neil studied archaeology at university before training as a journalist. He made his television debut 16 years ago with Two Men In A Trench in which he and his friend, Tony Pollard, visited historic British battlefields.

To book tickets for his Derby date, call 01332 593939 or go to https://www.derbytheatre.co.uk. For Chesterfield, call 01246 345222 or go to https://www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk