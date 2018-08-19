Turner Prize-winner Lubaina Himid and art historian Dan Cruickshank at Chatsworth

A stellar line-up of artists, curators, collectors and writers will be gathering at Chatsworth next month for Art Out Loud.

The only UK weekend festival of public talks about art, Art Out Loud runs from September 21 to 23.

Headline speakers include collage artist, punk icon and Chatsworth’s first artist-in-residence, Linder Sterling and 2017 Turner Prize-winner, Lubaina Himid, who are joined by art historian Dan Cruickshank and architect John Pawson.

Leading British artist Idris Khan will speak about the minimal, yet emotionally charged photographs, videos and sculptures that make up his practice, exploring the influences and creative process behind his work.

David Dawson was Lucian Freud’s model, devoted assistant, adviser and friend – and featured in seven of Freud’s paintings. He will be joined by Martin Gayford (subject of Freud’s portrait Man with a Blue Scarf) for an insight and examination into the life and work of Lucian Freud, and the complex relationship between artist, sitter and portrait.

For the full programme, visit www.chatsworth.org/events/art-out-loud/art-out-loud-programme

Tickets are available now at www.chatsworth.org/aol – visitors can either purchase tickets to individual talks or opt for day tickets, which offer seats at a discounted rate for each of the three days.