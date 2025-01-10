It’s only been just over a week since the start of 2025, but for those in Derbyshire there’s already a plethora of entertainment coming to the area across the next 12 months.

While of course Download Festival in Castle Donnington is set to once again be a beacon for the metal and alternative community across the United Kingdom, we know that for some of you (and myself), the idea of camping and loud music might not be our cup of tea these days.

So what else is on offer across areas such as Derby, Chesterfield and Buxton? We’ve taken a look through websites such as Ticketmaster, See Tickets and ATG Tickets to bring you 21 tours and events taking place throughout 2025 that have already been announced.

But of course, we anticipate a few more tours to be announced and a few more acts heading to the area before the end of February and early March - so stay tuned.

Until then though, here’s our picks of the touring shows coming to Derbyshire (so far) in 2025; read on to find out more and hopefully find a reason to fill in that new planner you got as a stocking filler over Christmas.

1 . Milton Jones Milton Jones brings his unique brand of absurdist humour to the Winding Wheel in Chesterfield on January 17. Expect a night filled with quick-witted one-liners and surreal, offbeat comedy that will have you in stitches. | Provided Photo Sales

2 . Lloyd Cole Lloyd Cole takes to the stage at Buxton Opera House on January 22, offering an intimate performance of his thoughtful lyrics and beloved songs. His poetic storytelling and timeless sound will captivate fans of both his solo work and The Commotions. | Avalon Photo Sales

3 . Chris McAusland Chris McAusland, known for his sharp, observational humour and the winner of the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, is performing at Buxton Opera House on January 24, Derby Arena on April 3, and Winding Wheel, Chesterfield on September 29. | Provided Photo Sales

4 . Rhod Gilbert Rhod Gilbert brings his sharp wit and highly relatable comedy to Derby Arena on April 12. With his trademark mix of personal anecdotes and observational humour, this is a must-see for comedy lovers. | Ian West Photo Sales