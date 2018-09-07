Tideswell Male Voice Choir lines up autumn concerts

Tideswell Male Voice Choir will be performing in three concerts this autumn.

The choir will be singing a variety of songs, some new, some old favourites, under its new conductor Nick Montague.

Its first concert of the season will be on September 22 at St John’s Church, Buxton, where the guest artist will be pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason.

Jeneba’s brother, Shoku, played the cello solo at the wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle.

Sixteen-year-old Jeneba was a keyboard category finalist in BBC Young Musician 2018. She won the Murs de Son Prize at the Lagny-Sur-Marne International Piano Competition in France, 2014, and was the youngest competitor in the final round. She was also winner of the Iris Dyer Piano Prize, 2015, 2016 and 2017, at The Royal Academy of Music. She won The Gregynog Young Musician Piano Prize and Young Accompanist’s Prize 2015.

Tickets for this concert cost £10, available from Maureen Edge, call 01298 77947 or from any member of the choir or pay at the door.

Tideswell Male Voice Choir will be singing with the Knutsford Stars Choir at the Knutsford Methodist Church on October 5. The Knutsford choir is composed of female singers and has raised thousands of pounds for local and national charities. To book tickets for this concert, call 07738 560687 or pay at the door.

A concert to commemorate the impact that the Great War had on Tideswell from 1914 to 1918 will be held at St John’s Church, Tideswell, on November 10 at 7.30pm.

There will be songs from the choir, from the audience, and by celebrated guest soloists. Stories from the battles which involved the men from Tideswell who fought and died in the war and other interesting stories and anecdotes will be shared. The concert will start with the events immediately prior to the outbreak of the war and will conclude by looking forward to what impact the war had on Tideswell. Charles Foster, who spent 20 years as one of Granada TV’s best-known presenters, will be the narrator for the concert. He has recently filmed a series of 40 episodes of The Courtroom for Channel 4. Charles’ credits include voicing hundreds of TV and radio commercials, fronting numerous corporate presentations and an acting and directing career in the theatre. Tickets for Tideswell and the Great War concert cost £10, available from Maureen Edge, call 01298 77947 or from any member of the choir or pay at the door.