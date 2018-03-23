Thriller from Denys Edwards Players

Rumours of murder after a woman goes missing and a charming stranger are key ingredients in the thriller Night Must Fall which is heading for Sheffield.

Emlyn Williams’ creation will be presented at Sheffield’s Library Theatre from March 28 to 31.

Jennifer Horsfield from Spital, Chesterfield, and ue McCormick, from New Whittington, pictured, are among the cast in the production by Denys Edwards Players.

Tickets cost £9 and £8 (Wednesday night and Saturday matinee only). Call 07948 905048 or go to www.denysedwardsplayers.org