Witty songsmith Stanley Accrington heads for Winster Wakes

Pepared to be entertained by Stanley Accrington, a worthy contender for the title of England’s funniest man.

He can produce one of his trademark offbeat songs at the drop of hat, ranging from embarrassing situations to the daftness of everyday life.

Some songs are silly, others are serious and he always keeps the audience guessing what’s coming next.

Stanley will be performing at Winster’s Burton Institute on Wednesday, July 3, as part of the village’s annual Wakes festivities, and he usually dreams up a new song about his host venue.

The last time Stanley performed near Winster was on Peak Rail steam train, moving along the aisles.

Tickets to the show on July 3 cost £7 and are available from Winster Post Office or call 01629 650090 or email: geoff.orchardmine@gmail.com.

