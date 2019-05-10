TV antiques expert to appear at Buxton Antiques Fair

The 54th Buxton Decorative Antiques & Art Fair returns next week - with organisers proclaiming the popular event is "back where we belong" in the town's refurbished Octagon hall.

The event - which runs from May 16 to 19 - returns to the Octagon for the first time since the venue closed its doors for extensive refurbishment.

A collection of ceramics by noted designer Sally Tuffin, from Brian Ashbee Antiques.

In 2016 and 2017 the fair took place in a marquee on the Pavilion Gardens promenade, although reduced in size and scope, and last year's event was cancelled after the venue failed to open on time.

But organiser Sue Ede, of Cooper Events, said: "Now at last we’re back where we belong.

"We know our regular customers and our exhibitors have missed the building, where the fair took place for the previous 51 years.

"In the newly-refurbished and redecorated Octagon the fair looks set to re-establish its place as one of the most eminent antiques fairs in the UK."

This year the fair will commence with a visit from author and antiques expert, Mark Hill. The star of BBC Antiques Roadshow will be welcoming visitors and providing guidance on purchases.

The majority of regular exhibitors will be returning to the fair, promising a wide range of traditional antique furniture, ceramics, silver, jewellery paintings and accessories.

In addition, the fair will reveal a more modernised feel with the addition of several decorative specialists.

Sue added: "Our fair will include our regular opening day evening reception, with complimentary refreshments, and we are as ever, grateful to the support of the Buxton Opera House."

For more information, opening times and ticket details, visit www.cooperevents.com.