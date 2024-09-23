Special weekend to celebrate grandparents at Gulliver’s Kingdom
Two grandparents will receive free entry to the Derbyshire theme park on October 5 & 6 when they are accompanied by at least one full-paying person.
Grandparents’ Weekend is an annual tradition at Gulliver’s theme parks, providing grandma and grandpa with the chance to make some special memories with their grandchildren.
Gulliver’s Kingdom has a range of rides, attractions and shows to entertain all generations, from gentler experiences such as the Lost World of the Living Dinosaurs and the brand-new Safari Kingdom area, to the park’s adrenaline-fuelled rides which include the Drop Tower, Dino Falls, and Riggers Revenge zip line.
Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: "Watching grandparents enjoy a day at Gulliver’s with their grandchildren is one of the most rewarding aspects each year for our team. It’s an opportunity for families to spend quality time together and it is always a wonderful occasion.
“There is so much to do and see at Gulliver’s, which means it’s ideal for a family looking to make a weekend getaway from their visit. We have a fantastic range of accommodation available, including themed Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms and Princess or Wizard Suites, and our fully sheltered camping area. Gulliver’s Kingdom opens 10.30am-5.00pm on weekends and is also open during school holidays.
It is one of four theme park resorts in the Gulliver’s family – alongside Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.
For more information about Grandparents’ Weekend and to book tickets in advance, please visit: www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk/grandparents-weekend
