Something for all the family at VWNW show this weekend

Classic car fans will be in for a treat this weekend as the annual VWNW show takes place.

Held at Cheshire's Tatton Park, VWNW has long been a staple in the calendar for fans of classic VWs.

And the show has grown considerably over the years to make it a popular day out for all the family.

Held in the grounds of the stately home, this year's VWNW is taking place on Sunday August 4.

The ever popular concours competition will once again showcase a wide range of vehicles, from Beetles to camper vans in a variety of looks including classic and modified.

Alongside this, there will also be a range of trade stands, refreshments, and even fairground rides for the kids,

And the four legged members of the family aren't left out either - there's also a fun dog show.

This year's show is celebrating 50 years of the Porsche 914 with a special concours and there will also be a special steampunks and rats display.

Tatton Park itself also features a large children's playground, farmyard and grounds.

Entrance to the show is £9 for adults, children free. An admission charge to Tatton Park also applies of £7 per vehicle.

No tickets are needed, simply pay on arrival.

For more information on the show, see the website.