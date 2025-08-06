Red Arrows are set to fly over Derbyshire and the Peak District this week – and this is where you can catch a glimpse of the iconic jets
The Red Arrows are set to take to the skies above Derbyshire later this week – and this is where eagle-eyed residents will be able to spot the iconic jets.
The Red Arrows will fly through Derbyshire on Friday, August 8 as they travel between RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire and Blackpool Airport, ahead of an air show in Blackpool the following day.
The iconic jets will take off from RAF Waddington at 12.30pm on Friday, reaching Blidworth in Nottinghamshire at 12.35pm.
Immediately after, the Red Arrows’ flight path will see them take to the skies above Derbyshire – passing over South Normanton, Alfreton, South Wingfield, Holloway, Cromford and Grangemill.
