Rave on to the songs of Buddy Holly in Buxton show

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers will celebrate the music of the rock ‘n’ roll icon when they play in Buxton.

Their show at the Pavilion Arts Centre on October 25 will feature authentic arrangements, energetic performances and skilled musicianship.

Some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK will be performing, including Jason Shaw as Buddy. When the show appeared on BBC One’s The One and Only, Graham Norton commented thast they were “Buddy Brilliant.”

Tickets for the show cost £20. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

