Peak District museum known for ‘supernatural activity’ to open after hours for a paranormal investigation event

Supernatural sleuths are invited to join a popular paranormal investigations group on a ghost hunt in a historic Derbyshire venue.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bakewell Old House museum are opening their doors after hours to MJL Paranormal for one of the groups signature ghost hunt on September 28.

The investigators are inviting people to join them on a hunt for the paranormal around the 16th century building which is today the home of an award winning museum of history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MJL Paranormal previously held an event at the Peak District venue last December, which the group said saw a large amount of supernatural activity.

The MJL Paranormal team at Derby Gaol with Richard Felix. Derby Gaol has played host to one of the groups events.

MJL director Michael Morgan said: “The one we did last December was really good and we got quite a lot of activity. We had one spirit who we identified as a 14 year old girl called Eleanor who came through with her grandfather.

“It’s a historic building, built in 1534 so it’s a good site and we’re looking forward to going back there.”

The event at Bakewell Old House museum costs £40 a ticket and can be booked on the MJL Paranormal website. You must be over 18 to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is set to start at 8pm with an introduction to the venue, before splitting up for guided vigils, including table tipping and using ouija boards.

Bakewell Old House will be playing host to an MJL Paranormal ghost hunt on September 28.

Ghost hunting equipment is also used to detect any lingering spirits.

Hunters are also given the chance to explore the building independently.

Refreshments are provided, though those attending are asked to bring their torches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MJL has been hosting ghost hunts like this for over a year now in locations across the region.

This year the group has hosted 12 ghost hunts with events already booked until may next year. MJL have also expanded their team with two new members.

Michael said: “This years gone very well and we are in profit as a business. We’re selling out most of our venues so I’d say we’re doing really good.

“We’ve been quite surprised by how popular we’ve been. We seem to get really good bunches of people who come along on the hunts and we’re even getting some regulars as well.”

One of their upcoming events will be a Halloween ghost hunt in the Old Farmhouse in Tapton on October 26.

Tickets can be booked on MJL Paranormal’s webpage.