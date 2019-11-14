New Mills is alive to The Sound of Music - review

Sat in the newly-refurbished New Mills Art Theatre, (what a grand job - well done to all the volunteers who carried out the work!), I’m here to see one of the all-time great musicals The Sound of Music.

It’s been a long time since I toured the show in the 80s direct from the London production starring Petula Clark.

The Sound of Music at New Mills Art Theatre. Photo by Mike Petch.

The story is based on the memoir of Maria von Trapp – The Trapp Family Singers.

I have to say that the moment the curtain went up I was taken aback - the show ‘sucked’ me in, the nuns were in fine voice and got my attention from the start.

Even though it was a dress rehearsal, without an audience, which is really hard for the cast, the show carried me along a familiar route through all those wonderful numbers. I could knitpick but that wouldn’t be fair, as I know the show will tighten up – and as soon as there is an audience it will lift through the roof.

Kim Cooper who plays Maria, a massive roll, very nervous at the start, however by the end was adorable. Kim you’re good, confidence is all you need, relax, enjoy and you will carry everyone with you.

The Sound of Music at New Mills Art Theatre. Photo by Mike Petch.

I must mention the children, they were great and I mean that: Liesl (Melissa Steele), Friedrich (Jake Hornsey), Lousia (Ellie Craufurd-Stuart), Brigitta (Samantha Provart), Kurt (Isaac Fletcher-Shaw), Marta (Imogen Cooper) and Gretl (Marcy Cooper).

Then there was the Mother Abbess, one of my favourite parts. This roll demands a voice, and what a voice we have with Angela Hulme. I have to admit it was ‘hairs on the back of my neck time’.

There was also fine performances from Robbie Carnegie (Captain von Trapp), Gary Ward (Max), Bev Eaves (Elsa) and the supporting cast.

The creative team led by director and choreographer Sheryl Haydock-Howorth and musical director Claire Sweeney have done a sterling job putting the show together, without trying to be clever and changing things for the sake of it.

The Sound of Music at New Mills Art Theatre. Photo by Mike Petch.

I strongly recommend you go see this show and I guarantee you will be humming/singing all the great songs for days to come.

The Sound of Music runs at New Mills Art Theatre until Saturday, with performances each evening at 7.15pm. There will also be a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm. Tickets are £14 for adults, £12 concessions and £60 for a box seating four people. Visit www.nmaods.co.uk.

The Sound of Music at New Mills Art Theatre. Photo by Mike Petch.

