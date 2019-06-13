New Mills Art Theatre going ‘nuts’ for Charlie Brown musical

The ‘Peanuts’ comic strip world of Charlie Brown, his friends and beloved dog Snoopy is being brought to life in a new musical at New Mills Art Theatre.

A cast of talented actors has been assembled to perform the Broadway musical ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ from June 21 to 23.

Presenting this rarely performed show will be an experienced cast, all who have ‘trod the boards’ many times – several being current nominees for Association of Community Theatre, National Operatic & Dramatic Association and Manchester Musical awards - some having already won awards for their previous performances.

The show is directed and choreographed by the multi-talented Natalie Coverley, a tutor at the Sheena Simon Manchester College, who has a considerable resumé of professional work under her belt.

At the helm of an eight-piece band is musical director Adam Hutchins, delivering the score, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner. Adam was musical director at the art theatre for Sister Act in 2017 and band-led The Addams Family in 2018.

This is a chance to visit the recently refurbished New Mills Art Theatre’s stunning auditorium, featuring the ‘super comfy’ golden velvet seats gifted from Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

Performances of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown will take place at New Mills Art Theatre, Jodrell Street, New Mills, on Friday June 21 at 7.15pm, Saturday June 22 at 2.15pm and 7.15pm, and Sunday June 23 at 2.15pm.

Tickets can be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/btw. Alternatively, call 07527 536 583 or email info@bowdentheatreworks.co.uk.

Pick up a copy of this week's Buxton Advertiser for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the performance.