Need help to obtain photographic ID to allow you to vote?
Buxton Methodist Church, on the Market Place, is running a drop-in session this Saturday (22 June) to help anyone who doesn’t have appropriate ID allowing them to vote, to get a Voter Authority Certificate. As well as being registered to vote you now have to show photographic identification at the polling station, or you will not be able to vote.
The session will run from 9.30am until 1pm, coinciding with Transition Buxton’s Repair Café in the main hall. The local Church has already been actively encouraging voter registration as part of the national Joint Public Issues Team’s call to ‘Love, Pray, Vote’ – drawing some equivalence between these three opportunities, or even responsibilities, to contribute to our troubled world.
There are all sorts of documents which can be used (you can google photo ID) and these don’t necessarily need to be current, but if you really don’t think you have anything suitable then it is possible to apply for a V.A.C. You will need to be registered to vote (that deadline was Tues 18 June) and bring your National Insurance number with you. Helpers will take your photograph and help you submit an online form so that you receive the Voter Authority Certificate in time to vote on 4 July. All are welcome.
