Need help to obtain photographic ID to allow you to vote?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buxton Methodist Church, on the Market Place, is running a drop-in session this Saturday (22 June)

Buxton Methodist Church, on the Market Place, is running a drop-in session this Saturday (22 June) to help anyone who doesn’t have appropriate ID allowing them to vote, to get a Voter Authority Certificate. As well as being registered to vote you now have to show photographic identification at the polling station, or you will not be able to vote.

The session will run from 9.30am until 1pm, coinciding with Transition Buxton’s Repair Café in the main hall. The local Church has already been actively encouraging voter registration as part of the national Joint Public Issues Team’s call to ‘Love, Pray, Vote’ – drawing some equivalence between these three opportunities, or even responsibilities, to contribute to our troubled world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...